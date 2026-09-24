Rwanda: Amavubi Stars Face Bleak Future As National League Window Is Closed

The closure of the BK Pro League transfer window has left several prominent Rwandan footballers facing uncertain futures, with a number of Amavubi regulars still without clubs ahead of the 2026/27 season.

While most top-flight clubs have finalised their squads, several established national team players remain unattached despite their experience and recent contributions at club and international level.

Rwanda head coach Stephen Constantine has kept faith with Claude Niyomugabo, including the left-back in his squad despite his lack of a club. However, a prolonged spell without regular competitive football could affect his chances of retaining his place in the national team.

For players accustomed to competing at the highest level, the coming months could prove decisive for their careers and international prospects.

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Times Sport spoke to some of the prominent free agents about their futures.

Olivier Kwizera

Former Rayon Sports goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera is among the biggest names currently available on the market.

Kwizera has lost his place in the national team as he searches for a new club following the expiry of his Rayon Sports contract at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Despite being Amavubi's first-choice goalkeeper in recent years, he is yet to secure a new destination. Rayon offered him a contract extension, but he turned it down, prompting the club to sign Dande Junior as his replacement.

"Every player wants to be on the pitch. For now, I am staying patient, training hard and waiting for the right opportunity," Kwizera said.

The longer he remains without competitive football, the more difficult it could become to maintain the sharpness required at international level.

Claude Niyomugabo

Claude Niyomugabo's free-agent status has surprised many football observers.

The dependable left-back parted ways with APR FC at the end of last season and remains without a club despite being one of Rwanda's most consistent performers in recent years.

Niyomugabo has been training with AS Kigali, but no deal was reached as he continues to prioritise opportunities abroad.

"My focus is to stay ready. Football can change very quickly, and I believe the right project will come," he said.

With the domestic transfer window closed, an overseas move appears to be his preferred route back into competitive football.

Thierry Manzi

Thierry Manzi has long been a key figure in Rwanda's defence when fit, but he was left out of Constantine's latest squad as he focuses on finding a new club.

The experienced centre-back recently left Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli after a three-year spell. He has reportedly attracted interest from clubs in Iraq, although no deal has been announced.

"I still feel I have a lot to offer. Experience matters, and I am looking forward to the next challenge in my career," Manzi told Times Sport.

With the Rwanda transfer window closed, his next destination is likely to be outside the country.

René Uwineza

For young defender René Uwineza, the coming months could be an important stage in his development.

The centre-back enjoyed a breakthrough campaign during his loan spell at Kiyovu Sports from Intare FC, earning national team recognition and attracting interest from top clubs.

After reportedly turning down an offer from APR FC while pursuing opportunities abroad, Uwineza remains unattached.

"I am young and ambitious. My goal is to find a club where I can continue developing and competing at the highest level," he said.

Regular playing time will be important for Uwineza as he looks to build on last season's progress.

Abeddy Biramahire

Abeddy Biramahire is another notable name still searching for a club.

The striker impressed the Amavubi technical staff and featured prominently during the FIFA Series matches. However, despite his attacking qualities and international experience, he remains without a club and was left out of the latest national team squad.

"I remain confident that a good opportunity will come," Biramahire said.

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Other notable names still available

The list of unattached players also includes former APR FC midfielder Jean Bosco Ruboneka, veteran defender Emery Bayisenge and Abdul Rwatubyaye.

Ruboneka left APR FC after failing to agree terms on a contract extension. The midfielder remains optimistic despite not yet finding a new club.

"Football is my life. I continue to work on myself every day because I know the next opportunity could come at any moment," he said.

Bayisenge's extensive experience at club and international level continues to make him one of the more experienced defenders available.

"I have been through different stages in my career, and I understand the importance of patience. What matters is being ready when the opportunity arrives," Bayisenge said.

For many of these players, January could provide another opportunity to secure a club if overseas moves do not materialise in the coming months.

Until then, they face the challenge of maintaining their fitness and sharpness while waiting for their next opportunity.