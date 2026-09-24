Ghana: Eoco Breaks Silence On Attempted Arrest of Manhyia South MP - 'He Declined Two Invitations'

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has responded to the viral video showing its officers attempting to arrest the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Hon. Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, at the Accra High Court.

In a statement signed by Head of Corporation Affairs, EOCO said the attempted arrest today, September 23, 2026, was in connection with an ongoing investigation.

According to the anti-graft agency, the MP had previously been invited on two separate occasions in February 2026 to assist with investigations but failed to honour the invitations.

"The Office had previously invited Hon. Baffour Awuah to assist with the investigation on two occasions in February 2026. The invitations were not honoured. The Office has since taken steps to secure his attendance in accordance with the law and the attempted arrest today represents one of the lawful steps," the statement said.

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EOCO clarified that its officers were acting in the lawful discharge of their statutory responsibilities when the incident occurred.

The Office revealed that the arrest could not be completed because officers assessed that any further action would have endangered public safety as the situation escalated at the court forecourt.

"During today's attempted arrest, the situation escalated and the arrest was not successfully completed as officers assessed that a counter action would have endangered public safety," EOCO stated.

The Office added that it has identified two persons who, based on video evidence circulating on social media, allegedly intervened to facilitate the escape of the MP.

"The conduct of these individuals is being assessed and the Office will take such lawful steps as may be appropriate," the statement added.

EOCO also disclosed that after the failed arrest, Baffour Awuah proceeded to the precincts of Parliament to seek sanctuary, even though Parliament is currently on recess.

The Office emphasized that while it recognizes and respects the constitutional privileges and immunities of Members of Parliament, being an MP does not place anyone above the law.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Membership of Parliament does not, by itself, bring an investigation to an end or place an individual beyond the reach of the law. At the same time, EOCO will not take any step that is inconsistent with parliamentary privilege or any other protection provided by the Constitution," the statement clarified.

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EOCO assured the public that the investigation remains active and that it will review all circumstances surrounding Tuesday's incident, including available video evidence, to determine its next steps.

The Office concluded by reaffirming its commitment to discharge its statutory mandate while respecting the Constitution, the rule of law, and the institutional privileges of Parliament.