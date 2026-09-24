Ghana: GMA Rejects Claims That Vessel Monitoring System Is Ineffective

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has rejected claims by Dennis Miracles Aboagye that its vessel monitoring system is ineffective and that vessels operating in Ghana's waters are not being monitored.

The Authority described the claims as false and misleading, insisting that its maritime surveillance system is fully operational.

In a press release dated September 22, 2026, the GMA said it had taken note of comments made by Mr Aboagye on TV3's Daily Brief and Joy FM's Newsnite programmes.

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According to the Authority, it maintains 24-hour surveillance of vessels operating within Ghana's maritime domain using various maritime monitoring tools.

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It explained that the system is also used to monitor and protect offshore oil and gas facilities, pipelines and submarine cables.

The GMA said it follows standard procedures to track vessels, verify their identities and check their compliance with maritime requirements.

It added that these measures support safety, security and environmental protection within Ghana's maritime jurisdiction.

The Authority therefore rejected the suggestion that vessels sailing in Ghanaian waters are not being monitored.

The GMA reaffirmed its commitment to continuous surveillance and the protection of Ghana's maritime interests, while urging the public to disregard what it described as the inaccurate claims and rely on official information from the Authority.

By: Jacob Aggrey