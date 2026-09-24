Ghana/Cote d'Ivoire: Black Stars Touch Down in Bouaké Ahead of Crunch Afcon Qualifier Against Côte d'Ivoire

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Côte d'Ivoire ahead of their highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier clash against the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire.

The team touched down in Bouaké on Wednesday morning after departing Accra, as preparations intensify for what promises to be a fierce West African derby.

In a post shared on social media, the Ghana Football Association announced the arrival with the caption: "From Accra to Bouaké. Black Stars have touched down for the AFCON qualifier against Côte d'Ivoire! "

Ghana will be looking to secure a vital result away from home on Thursday, September 24, as they continue their journey to qualify for the next edition of the AFCON.

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The Elephants, playing on home soil, will be confident with the backing of their fans at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, but the Black Stars are expected to go all out for the crucial points.

The team is expected to hold a final training session today to fine-tune tactics before the showdown.