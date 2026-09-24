South Africa: Why Inflation Feels Different for Every Family

24 September 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • The lowest-spending households faced 2.9% inflation in August, compared with South Africa's urban average of 4.4%.
  • Food rose slowly, but transport, fuel, electricity and other household costs became much more expensive.

South Africa's inflation rate was 4.4% in August, but that does not mean everything you buy became 4.4% more expensive.

It also does not mean every household felt the same increase.

Stats SA divides households into groups based on how much they spend.

The lowest-spending 10% of households faced inflation of just 2.9%. For the highest-spending 10%, it was 4.6%.

The average for urban South Africa was 4.4%.

Why the difference?

People spend their money on different things.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks were only 1.1% more expensive than a year ago. Food alone increased by just 0.7%.

But some other everyday costs rose much faster.

Transport was up 8.8%.

Passenger transport services increased by 11.6%, while fuel was 20% more expensive than a year earlier.

Housing and utilities rose by 5.2%. Electricity, gas and other fuels increased by 7.4%.

So a household spending a lot on taxis, petrol or electricity could feel a much bigger squeeze than one spending more of its money on food.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

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