Kenya: Ruto, Iraq PM Explore New Jobs for Kenyan Educators

Nairobi — Kenya and Iraq are exploring new opportunities for Kenyan professionals to work in Iraq, with President William Ruto saying the two countries are looking at greater labour mobility, particularly for Kenyan educators.

Ruto said he discussed the issue with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York as the two countries seek to expand bilateral cooperation.

"Our discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, education, energy, oil and natural gas, ICT, cultural exchange and human capital development," Ruto said.

He said the talks also examined "greater labour mobility, particularly opportunities for Kenyan educators, to open new pathways for our skilled professionals and strengthen people-to-people ties."

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The proposed expansion of labour mobility could create new opportunities for Kenyan teachers and other skilled professionals in Iraq, alongside efforts to deepen economic and commercial links between the two countries.

The meeting also placed energy among the priority areas for cooperation, including oil and natural gas.

Iraq is a major global oil producer and holds some of the world's largest proven crude oil reserves, making its energy sector a potential area for expanded commercial engagement.

Kenya and Iraq have previously identified oil and gas, security, education and economic cooperation as areas with potential for closer engagement.

In 2024, Kenya's National Assembly said the two countries were seeking to strengthen parliamentary and broader bilateral relations, with Iraq's then ambassador highlighting its oil and gas sector as an area where Kenya could benefit from cooperation and investment.

Ruto described Kenya-Iraq relations as "warm and enduring" and said the two governments were working to deepen ties and unlock opportunities for their people and economies.

The discussions come as Iraq seeks to expand international economic partnerships and attract investment into its energy sector.

During the UN General Assembly in New York, Al-Zaidi has held separate meetings with international energy companies over oil exploration and development, according to the Iraqi prime minister's office.

The talks form part of Kenya's wider effort to expand economic diplomacy and create overseas opportunities for Kenyan professionals.

Kenya has increasingly incorporated labour mobility, education and skills partnerships into its bilateral engagements with foreign governments.

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The two leaders did not announce a specific agreement or number of jobs for Kenyan educators.

Instead, Ruto presented the discussions as an effort to establish new pathways for skilled Kenyans while expanding trade and investment links between Nairobi and Baghdad.