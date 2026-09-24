Sudan: Al-Eisir - Al-Burhan Government Is the Government of the Sudanese People

Khartoum (SUNA) — Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir affirmed that the government led by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan is the government of Sudan and represents the Sudanese people, calling for the preservation of national identity and the strengthening of social cohesion in the face of the repercussions of the war.

Addressing the major cultural evening at the Martyr Ali Abdel-Fattah Students' Residence in Khartoum State on Wednesday evening, Al-Eisir said the ministry is responsible for preserving national identity and protecting the national heritage, noting that ethnic, linguistic, and cultural diversity is one of the distinctive characteristics of Sudanese society.

He announced a partnership between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism and the National Fund for Student Welfare to hold the closing ceremony of the Student Dignity Festival, affirming the ministry's readiness to contribute to organizing the event and broadcasting it through media institutions to audiences inside and outside Sudan.

Al-Eisir called on male and female students to preserve national identity and promote coexistence and solidarity among the various components of Sudanese society, noting that student residences represent a model of diversity and interaction among students from different states and regions.

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For his part, Secretary-General of the National Fund for Student Welfare Dr. Ahmed Hamza Al-Amin affirmed that the Fund is proceeding with the reconstruction of student residences alongside building a supportive educational environment for students, under the slogan "Rebuilding Hearts and Minds to Rebuild Sudan."

He explained that the Fund organized the Student Dignity Festival through five tracks covering cultural, educational, sports, theatrical, and persons with disabilities activities in a number of states, announcing preparations for a national closing ceremony that reflects messages of unity, recovery, resilience, and dignity.

The Secretary-General noted that the student residences bring together female and male students from different states of Sudan, thereby promoting coexistence and interaction among the people of the country. He affirmed that the Fund would continue its efforts to provide a residential and educational environment that helps students continue their academic studies.

Meanwhile, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Mijhar Al-Siyasi newspaper, journalist Al-Hindi Ezz-Al-Din, who spoke on behalf of media professionals, affirmed that student residences bring together students from different regions and states of Sudan, considering this a reflection of the diversity and social cohesion among Sudanese. He noted that the damage inflicted on public, educational, and cultural institutions was extensive as a result of direct targeting by the Rapid Support Forcers (RSF) militia, stressing the importance of restoring security and stability and continuing the educational process. He called on male and female students to play their role in building Sudan's future and preserving its national identity.

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In the same context, Secretary of the Fund in Khartoum State Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Hussein Kaltous explained that maintenance and reconstruction work at the state's student residences began in November 2025. He said the first phase provided accommodation for about 9,533 students, while the second phase covered seven student residences and provided about 5,000 accommodation places.

He noted that maintenance work at the University of Khartoum student residences, with support from the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), aims to provide a residential environment for about 9,400 students, expecting about 70 percent of the reconstruction work at Khartoum State's student residences to be completed by mid-October.

Kaltous affirmed that the Fund would continue to address deficiencies in the student residences gradually and work to provide a suitable residential environment that helps male and female students achieve stability and pursue their academic studies.