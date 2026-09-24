Southern Africa: SADC Anti-Corruption Expo and Games Strengthen Regional Cooperation Against Corruption

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Anti-corruption agencies from across Southern Africa gathered in Victoria Falls, Republic of Zimbabwe, for the 2026 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Anti-Corruption Expo and Games, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening regional cooperation in the fight against corruption. Held under the theme "Scaling Up Anti-Corruption Actions Across SADC," the event brought together approximately 800 delegates from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The Expo and Games were convened to advance the objectives of the SADC Protocol Against Corruption by providing a platform for anti-corruption institutions to strengthen cooperation, build professional networks, and exchange experiences and good practices. Recognising that corruption increasingly transcends national borders, the event focused on fostering collaboration, trust and information-sharing among practitioners responsible for preventing, investigating and combating corruption across the region. The gathering combined formal dialogue with informal interaction, creating opportunities for delegates to establish relationships that can support future cooperation on anti-corruption matters.

Officially opening the event, the Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Hon. Col. (Rtd) Dr K.C.D. Mohadi, noted that Victoria Falls holds a special place in the history of the regional anti-corruption agenda, having hosted a meeting of regional Ministers of Justice and Attorneys-General in 2000 that laid the foundation for the development of the SADC Protocol Against Corruption. He described the Expo and Games as a renewal of the region's collective commitment to integrity, transparency, accountability, and good governance, emphasizing that the partnerships and knowledge generated through the event should contribute to stronger anti-corruption institutions and enhanced regional cooperation.

A key feature of the programme was a High-Level Dialogue on asset recovery and illicit financial flows, which examined ways of strengthening regional cooperation in addressing cross-border corruption and economic crime. Delegates also participated in exhibitions, panel discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions showcasing anti-corruption initiatives and experiences from across the region.

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Sporting competitions in soccer, netball and volleyball complemented the broader objective of promoting regional integration and professional networking among anti-corruption practitioners. At the conclusion of the Games, the United Republic of Tanzania emerged as the overall winner, followed by hosts Zimbabwe in second place, while Namibia and Lesotho shared third position. The successful hosting of the Expo and Games demonstrated SADC's commitment to strengthening cooperation and partnerships as a cornerstone of implementing the SADC Protocol Against Corruption.