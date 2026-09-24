Gambia Asks GTB, Access Bank, Others to Dismiss Non-Gambian Employees

The CBG said a recent industry study the bank conducted found that many banks employ foreigners.

The Central Bank of The Gambia ordered all commercial banks operating in the country to dismiss non-Gambian employees.

In a letter dated 19 September, the central bank asked commercial banks to phase out non-citizens who are not on approved expatriate quotas by the end of the year.

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The letter, signed by the bank's Second Deputy Governor, Ousman Mendy, was addressed to managing directors of all banks operating in the country, including Nigerian subsidiaries such as First Bank, Zenith, Access, Eco, and the Guaranty Trust Bank.

The regulator also directed that the non-citizens dismissed should be replaced with qualified Gambians.

It directed banks to put clear succession plans in place quickly and transfer skills. It also asked banks to keep operations running smoothly during the transition.

According to the letter, the decision followed a meeting between the central bank and bank managing directors in August, during which they discussed concerns about the employment of non-Gambian workers in the banking sector.

The CBG said a recent industry study it conducted found that banks employ a large number of foreigners.

It added that, in addition to recruiting expatriate workers, some banks allegedly violated provisions of The Gambia's Labour Act 2023 and Guideline 9 on expatriate staff.

These provisions identify the circumstances under which expatriate workers can be employed and the quotas permissible.

"A recent industry study conducted by the Bank revealed that a relatively high number of non-Gambians are employed by banks, in addition to recognised expatriate staff.

"This is in violation of the provisions of the Labour Act 2023 and also not in line with guideline 9 on expatriate staff," the letter read.

The regulator further urged banks to adhere to the country's laws and strictly follow the central bank's guidelines.

"You are hereby directed to ensure full compliance with the law and strict compliance with CBG's guidelines," it stated.