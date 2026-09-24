Nigeria: Two Miners Killed in Fresh Plateau Attack

Two local miners have been killed at Gangare community in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State in a fresh attack that has raised concerns over the safety of miners and residents of rural communities.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, throwing residents of the community into grief, even as the development came amid renewed security concerns in parts of the state.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association, BYM, Rwang Tengwong, described the development as sad and unfortunate.

Tengwong said the two miners were reportedly carrying out their mining activities when they were killed.

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He said, "This is sad. We urge security operatives to investigate the incident, go after those responsible and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to book."

Meanwhile, troops of Sector 5, Operation Enduring Peace, OPEP, Bokkos, have foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued three victims along the Sha-Daffo road in the Daffo District of Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

The operation was carried out at about 9:40 p.m. on September 22, following a distress report on suspected kidnapping activities along the route.

The troops swiftly responded to the report, forcing the suspected kidnappers to abandon their operation and flee into the surrounding area.

The rescued victims were identified as 42-year-old Haruna Rabiu, 25-year-old Mary Joseph and 29-year-old Bridget Gideon.

The victims reportedly sustained minor injuries and were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

Confirming the operation, spokesman of OPEP, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, said the troops had continued to take deliberate steps to deny criminal elements freedom of action within the OPEP Joint Operations Area.

Oteh said, "We appeal to citizens to remain calm and support the security agencies with timely information."

"Deliberate efforts had been made to deny criminal elements freedom of action within the OPEP Joint Operations Area."

"Security forces had commenced efforts to track and apprehend the fleeing suspects."

"The operation is part of ongoing efforts by troops under OPEP to disrupt criminal activities and protect communities and road users across Plateau State," he said.