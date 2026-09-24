Africa: Money, Disinformation Threaten Africa's Democratic Gains - NPC

24 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Bishop Emanuel Kofi Fianu, has warned that the growing commercialisation of politics, misuse of technology and restrictions on civic participation could undermine democratic gains in Africa.

He said electoral integrity and democratic stability across the continent were under increasing pressure from political money, disinformation and shrinking civic space, which could erode public confidence in elections and weaken democratic institutions.

Speaking at the Third Electoral Integrity in Africa Summit in Accra yesterday, he said electoral integrity went beyond activities on polling day.

The event was held under the theme, "Money, Technology & Civic Rights: Defending Electoral Integrity in Africa."

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Bishop Fianu said it covered voter registration, campaign financing, civic education, media engagement, transparent vote counting and collation, peaceful resolution of electoral disputes and public acceptance of credible electoral outcomes.

He said the rising cost of electoral competition and unregulated campaign financing were creating unequal political opportunities while encouraging vote-buying, patronage and corruption. Read More

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