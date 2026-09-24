Nigeria: NUC Approves 30 New Academic Programmes for Jigawa Varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of academic activities by the Faculty of Law at Federal University Dutse (FUD), alongside the introduction of 30 new full-time academic programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The approval was contained in a letter dated September 11, 2026, with reference number NUC/AP/F33/VOL.II/15, signed by the Director of Academic Planning, NUC, Abubakar M. Girei, and addressed to the university's vice chancellor, Professor Ahmad Mohammed Gumel.

The newly approved programmes span several disciplines, including technology, health sciences, education, environmental studies, and finance.

Among the programmes are Bachelor of Science degrees in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Information Systems, Community Health, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Parasitology and Entomology, Environmental Standards, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, and Applied Geology and Remote Sensing.

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The commission also approved Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) in Common and Islamic Law, as well as programmes in Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Radiography, and Optometry.

Other approvals cover education programmes in Physics, Biology, Mathematics, Educational Management, Early Childhood Education, Adult Education, Arabic, and English. Science Laboratory Technology, with options in Biology Technology and Biochemistry Technology, was also included.

At the postgraduate level, the university received approval for PGD, Master's, and PhD programmes in Forestry and Wildlife, Accounting, Treasury and Finance, Banking and Finance, and Information Technology. Master's programmes in Banking and Finance and Accounting and Finance were also approved.

Reacting to the development, Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahmad Mohammed Gumel described the approvals as a significant milestone in his initiative to expand the university's academic offerings.

He said the new programmes were designed to address evolving educational needs, particularly in technology, science education, and health-related fields.

According to him, the expansion aims to equip students with relevant knowledge and skills aligned with industry demands and societal challenges, while preparing graduates to contribute meaningfully to their respective professions.