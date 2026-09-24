Mozambique: Incidents Related to Armed Conflict Increased By 10 Percent

Maputo — The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that incidents related to the armed conflict in the Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, in the north of the country, increased by 10 percent in the first half of 2026, with abductions increasingly being used to obtain ransoms and for forced recruitment.

In a report, entitled "Mozambique: The Cost of Inaction", OCHA explains that the extreme violence carried out by islamist terrorists in Cabo Delgado has significant impact on civilians as "more than 400 conflict-related incidents were recorded in the first six months of 2026. 10 percent more than in the same period of 2025, including killings, the destruction of houses, looting, and abductions."

According to the document, abductions are being used systematically for ransom and forced recruitment, including of children, "amidst a context where violence continues to spread to districts with little prior exposure to the conflict and limited capacity to protect the population."

"Civilians are the target of this violence, not collateral damage. Prolonged insecurity and repeated displacement are undermining family and community protection mechanisms.

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Cabo Delgado, a province rich in natural gas, has been plagued since 2017 by an armed insurgency that has resulted in over 6,600 deaths and the displacement of 1.2 million people, according to international organizations.

The OCHA report states that this situation is increasing the risks of family separation, the recruitment and use of children by armed groups, gender-based violence, early marriage, sexual exploitation, and other harmful survival strategies. Currently, around 1.38 million people are living with the consequences of displacement in Cabo Delgado, including approximately 662,000 internally displaced persons and 722,000 residents who have returned to their areas of origin.

"Behind these figures are families repeatedly forced to abandon their homes, children whose education has been interrupted, and communities whose livelihoods and access to basic services have been destroyed. For many, returning home does not mean returning to normality due to persistent insecurity, the destruction of homes, the loss of livelihoods, and the degradation of public services", reads the document.

The UN also warns of worsening humanitarian needs at a time when funding remains insufficient. Notably, it points out that the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Mozambique required 534 million US dollars in August but had received only 227 million, equivalent to 43 percent of the required amount.

According to the document, the logistics, education, and nutrition sectors were among the least funded. Meanwhile, in some districts hardest hit by food insecurity, food assistance was reduced to distributions every two months, covering only 39 percent of minimum caloric needs.

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"The cost of inaction is borne by people, not programs. Funding gaps mean fewer meals, fewer services, and fewer opportunities for recovery before the next crisis. OCHA needs urgent financial support to prevent the humanitarian crisis from worsening", reads the note.