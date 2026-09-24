Kenya: 48 AK-47 Rounds Hidden Inside Meat Recovered From Bus in Kitui Operation

Nairobi — Police have recovered 48 rounds of AK-47 ammunition concealed inside pieces of meat on a passenger bus intercepted in Kanyonyoo, Kitui County, with the driver and turnboy arrested.

The ammunition was discovered during a security operation along the Thika-Garissa Highway after a multi-agency team stopped a Zafanana Coach bus operated by Northern Cruz Sacco as it travelled from Dadaab to Nairobi, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

Officers searching the bus found a blue woven carrier bag on the overhead luggage rack serving seats 23, 24 and 25.

"Meticulously tucked inside pieces of meat was a black nylon package containing 48 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, compatible with AK-47 assault rifles," DCI said.

The discovery prompted the arrest of the bus driver and turnboy.

According to the DCI, the two could not account for the suspicious consignment or identify its owner.

They were taken to Kanyonyoo Police Station, where they remain in custody as detectives investigate the source of the ammunition and its intended destination.

The bus has also been detained, while the recovered ammunition has been secured as an exhibit as investigations continue.