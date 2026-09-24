Nigeria: Ebola - Nigeria On High Alert As Cases Rise in DRC

The NCDC urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, particularly for symptoms consistent with Ebola, and to seek medical attention promptly where symptoms occur.

Nigeria is on high alert and has strengthened surveillance measures following the continued spread of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said travellers arriving from countries with active or relevant Ebola transmission may be required to complete a Health Declaration Form as part of enhanced surveillance and follow-up measures.

Passengers arriving from other countries are currently exempt from completing the form.

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The measures were contained in an interim public health advisory signed by the NCDC Director-General, Jide Idris, on 22 September.

The agency said the decision followed its dynamic risk assessment and consultations with public health experts and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

"Nigeria remains on high alert and all preparatory activities are ongoing," the NCDC said, adding that the measures would continue to be reviewed as the epidemiological situation changes.

DRC outbreak worsens

The heightened alert comes as the Ebola outbreak in the DRC continues to expand.

According to the latest WHO epidemiological update, the DRC had recorded 7,773 confirmed Ebola cases and 3,759 deaths as of 21 September 2026, with 1,935 recoveries. The case fatality ratio was 48 per cent.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, has now spread to 63 health zones across seven provinces, with Dungu Health Zone in Haut-Uélé Province the latest area to report cases.

WHO said the geographical expansion is raising concerns about further spread towards international borders. Ituri remains the principal focus of the outbreak.

Nigeria's measures

The NCDC urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, particularly for symptoms consistent with Ebola, and to seek medical attention promptly where symptoms occur.

The agency also advised people to disclose relevant travel or exposure history to health workers where applicable.

The health declaration system collects information including travellers' countries visited in the previous 21 days, travel routes, destination in Nigeria and health symptoms. The NCDC's online form also provides for 21-day post-arrival follow-up by state surveillance teams.

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The NCDC said it would continue to review its measures in line with the evolving outbreak and public health risk assessment.

Risk of regional spread

The latest developments have prompted renewed concern about the possibility of Ebola spreading beyond the DRC.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on 22 September that it was expanding disease surveillance and preparedness along major travel routes, including river corridors and border areas.

IOM said it had supported more than 33 million health screenings across the region.

The outbreak is being driven by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is currently no approved vaccine or treatment. The outbreak has also been complicated by insecurity, population displacement and difficulties accessing affected communities.

NCDC said its current measures are precautionary and focused on strengthening surveillance and preparedness against the possible importation and spread of the disease.