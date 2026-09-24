Nigeria: Missing Six-Year-Old Pupil Swept By Flood Found Dead

24 September 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the police in Anambra State said they continued searching for the missing pupil after the initial rescue of seven other children and two adults.

One of the pupils who was trapped by flood in Anambra State has been found dead.

The Chairman of the Awka South Local Government Area of the state, Chinedu Okafor, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

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The six-year-old male pupil, Success Ezenwafor, was the only one who went missing after police rescued nine others during flood disasters on Tuesday along Nibo-Isiagu Road in Awka, the state capital.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the police in Anambra State said they continued searching for the missing pupil after the initial rescue.

Recovery of body

Mr Okafor, who personally participated in the initial rescue operation, expressed sadness over the loss and commiserated with the family of the deceased child.

He prayed for God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

"I urge all residents to exercise extreme caution whenever there is heavy rainfall," he said.

The chairman confirmed that the other eight children and two adults rescued from the incident were receiving medical attention and responding to treatment.

"Please avoid flood-prone areas and do not take unnecessary risks with your lives or the lives of your loved ones. No journey is worth the loss of a human life," he stated.

Burial

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the slain pupil, who attended UNIZIK Primary School, was immediately buried the same Wednesday at his home town in Ekwulobia, Agata Local Government Area of the state.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

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