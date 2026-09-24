Nigeria: Four Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested in Yobe

Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai, have arrested four suspected Boko Haram terrorists following a night ambush in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The arrests were made during sustained operations conducted between September 15 and 22, 2026, which also resulted in the surrender of 11 suspected terrorists and the arrest of nine suspected drug dealers.

The Acting Military Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

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According to him, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, working with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, laid an ambush east of Azare village in Gujba at about 11pm on September 21.

He said the troops engaged suspected terrorists in a firefight, forcing some of them to flee, while four were subsequently arrested during an exploitation of the area.

The military said blood traces found around the scene indicated that some of the fleeing suspects might have sustained injuries during the encounter.

Recovered items included four bicycles, groceries, one sheep and expended 7.62mm special ammunition cases.

The military said the suspects and recovered items had been taken into custody for further investigation, while troops continued to exploit the area.

In a separate operation, troops of the brigade also arrested nine suspected drug dealers during a routine patrol in Buni Yadi, Gujba LGA, on September 19.

The suspects were allegedly found with suspected illicit drugs and cannabis, two mobile phones and N85,900 cash.

The military said the suspects and exhibits were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation and possible prosecution.

It added that the cumulative operational successes during the period also included the recovery of a vehicle, ammunition and other logistics items.

The military said the operations were aimed at disrupting terrorist and criminal networks and denying them freedom of action across the Joint Operations Area.