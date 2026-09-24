Uganda/Sudan: Sudan Deny Uganda U-20 AFCON Ticket After 3-2 Defeat

Uganda's hopes of qualifying for the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations have been ended after the Hippos suffered a 3-2 defeat to Sudan in the CECAFA Zonal qualifiers semi-final in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Uganda started strongly at Uhuru Stadium, taking the lead after just seven minutes through Richard Okello.

The advantage, however, lasted only three minutes before Sudan restored parity through Rudwan Yahya Mohamed Ishag.

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Both sides remained dangerous going forward, but neither could find another goal before the break as the teams went into half-time level at 1-1.

Sudan returned from the break with greater urgency and regained the lead just two minutes after the restart.

Mazin Fadul Albahli Taoer finished from close range in the 47th minute, beating Uganda goalkeeper Adrian Isabirye to put Sudan 2-1 ahead.

The Hippos responded and were rewarded for their efforts when Derrick Sssozi equalised in the 65th minute to make it 2-2.

Sudan, however, had the final say.

Taoer struck again in the 83rd minute to complete his brace and send Sudan into the 2027 U-20 AFCON, while Uganda's campaign came to an end at the semi-final stage.

Sudan head coach Salaheldin Ahmed Nuoreldin Ahmed praised his players after securing their place at the continental tournament.

The defeat means Uganda will not be among the two CECAFA representatives at the 2027 U-20 AFCON.

The regional tournament's other semi-final saw hosts Tanzania defeat Burundi 2-0, with Juma Abushiri and Faraji Kayanda scoring for the Ngorongoro Boys.

Tanzania have therefore joined Sudan in securing qualification, with the two sides set to meet on Thursday in the regional final.

The CECAFA qualifiers attracted nine teams: Uganda, Sudan, Tanzania, Burundi, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya and Rwanda.

The two finalists automatically qualify for the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.