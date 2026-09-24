Uganda: Race to the Finale Intensifies As 10 Housemates Advance in Bbnaija Season 11

Big Brother Naija Season 11 took another unexpected turn this week as Barry used his ultimate veto power to save every housemate from possible eviction, ensuring that all 10 contestants advance to the final week of the competition.

After winning Head of House last week, Barry was presented with an envelope this week containing two choices: save all the housemates, or save none, including the current Head of House, Keivo.

He chose to save everyone, meaning there will be no public voting or eviction this week. The decision means all 10 housemates are now guaranteed a place in the final week of the

competition.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The House was also filled with a mix of tears, laughter and excitement as Biggie surprised the housemates with heartfelt messages from their families.

Aikou received a message from her sister, while Barry and Tram heard from their mothers. Bluethopia, Flora, Keivo, Sheba and Ricky also received messages from their siblings, while Oyin and Temi Nkem heard from their fathers.

The messages gave the housemates an emotional reminder of the people who have supported them throughout their journey and how far they have come since entering the House.

With Barry's reign coming to an end, Keivo emerged as this week's Head of House, beating other housemates to secure the coveted title and its privileges for the week.

The theme for the week is Legacy Week, allowing the housemates to look back on their time in the competition, the experiences that have shaped them, and the mark they hope to leave behind.

With all 10 housemates safe from eviction this week, Legacy Week offers a chance to see a more personal side of their journeys as they reflect on the experiences that have shaped their time in the House before the winner is crowned.