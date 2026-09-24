Namibia: Nored CEO Confirms Suspension

24 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) chief executive Silvester Wayiti has confirmed that he has been suspended by the electricity distributor's board.

Wayiti, who was appointed as Nored's chief executive in March, was suspended on Wednesday.

"Yes, that's true. I confirm . . . I will not comment further," Wayiti told The Namibian on Thursday morning.

He also said he was not privy to the reasons for his suspension.

Wayiti's suspension comes just over six months after his appointment and makes him the second Nored chief executive to be suspended in recent years.

In April 2024, Nored suspended its then chief executive, Fillemon Nakashole.

Nakashole remained on suspension until his employment contract ended in December 2025.

Nored has never publicly disclosed the reasons for Nakashole's suspension.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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