Africa: Nandi-Ndaitwah Wants Woman As UN Chief

24 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called for a woman to be elected as the next United Nations secretary general, saying the organisation's leadership has yet to reflect the gender equality it promotes globally.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia would work with whoever succeeds outgoing secretary general António Guterres. She argued that the time had come for a woman to lead the organisation.

"Since the establishment of the United Nations in 1945, no woman has served as secretary general of the organisation," she said.

"The leadership of the organisation has yet to reflect the principle of gender equality that it promotes across the international system. Namibia, therefore, believes that it is time that a woman is elected as secretary general of our organisation."

The next secretary general is due to take office in January 2027.

The selection process is currently under way, with several women among those being considered for the position.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's call comes as the UN enters its 81st General Assembly session, with world leaders meeting in New York from 18 to 28 September.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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