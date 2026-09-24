Zimbabwe: Africin Wants to Put Zimbabwean Stories On the Global Streaming Stage

For years, Zimbabwean filmmakers have faced a familiar problem: making the film is only half the battle. Finding an audience -- and a sustainable way to earn from that audience, can be just as difficult.

Now, a homegrown entertainment platform is betting that Zimbabwean and African stories can compete for attention in an increasingly crowded global streaming market.

Africin, a Zimbabwean-developed entertainment platform, is seeking to connect African storytellers with audiences through movies, series and, eventually, live entertainment experiences.

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"We realised there are so many incredible Zimbabwean and African stories being created, but often the people who make them struggle to find a sustainable way to get those stories to audiences," said Nyaradzo Nhongonhema, Marketing and Communications Manager at Africin.

"At the same time, audiences hear about these films and series but don't necessarily have an easy way to watch them."

That gap, she said, is where Africin sees its opportunity.

The platform currently focuses on movies and series, with Zimbabwean productions at the heart of its growing catalogue.

For audiences, the pitch is relatively simple: films they may have heard about, including productions that have screened at festivals or received international recognition ,could become available in one place.

For filmmakers, Africin is positioning itself as more than a distribution channel.

"We are saying to creators: there is a platform for your stories. And we're saying to audiences: the stories you've been hearing about are now within reach," Nhongonhema said.

The model is also designed around paid access. While the Africin app is free to download, viewers pay to watch individual pieces of content.

That approach reflects a broader challenge facing Africa's creative industries: how to turn cultural production into sustainable businesses.

"Filmmaking is an investment," Nhongonhema said. "There are people who have put their time, money, talent and creativity into producing these films."

"When an audience pays to watch a film on Africin, they're not only paying for entertainment, they're also contributing to a system where filmmakers and storytellers can actually earn from their work and continue creating."

Can a Zimbabwean platform compete with Netflix?

Africin is entering a market dominated by global streaming companies with deep libraries, sophisticated technology and enormous marketing budgets.

But the platform isn't hiding from that comparison.

Its ambition, Nhongonhema said, is to eventually make Africin part of the same conversation when audiences decide what to watch.

"Our aspiration isn't to say, 'We're a small Zimbabwean platform, so expect less,"' she said.

"Quite the opposite. We want to build Africin to a level where someone can genuinely ask themselves, 'What am I watching tonight... Netflix, Prime or Africin?"'

For now, Africin is building its catalogue and audience from Zimbabwe. But its stated ambition extends far beyond the country's borders.

Zimbabwean stories, Nhongonhema argues, should be viewed not as a niche category but as part of a much larger African storytelling ecosystem.

Africin's ambitions also extend beyond traditional video-on-demand.

The company says it is developing towards live entertainment, potentially allowing audiences to experience concerts, festivals and other events remotely.

That could have particular resonance for Africans living abroad who want to maintain a connection with home.

"Especially people in the Diaspora who miss home and home experiences, we can connect them to home virtually," Nhongonhema said.

The idea is to make Africin less of a conventional streaming service and more of an entertainment platform ,one that can bring together films, series, music and live experiences.

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An African platform telling African stories

Perhaps Africin's clearest point of difference is its deliberate focus on African creators and audiences.

The platform sees ownership of African stories as part of its identity.

"There is something powerful about Africans having the opportunity to tell, own, distribute and monetise their own stories," Nhongonhema said.

She points to the cultural details that can sometimes be difficult to capture from outside the continent, the humour, relationships, communities and everyday experiences that make African stories distinctive.

"Who understands our experiences, our humour, our cultures, our relationships and our communities better than the people who live them?" she said.

Africin is starting with Zimbabwe, but its ambitions are continental.

"Zimbabwe is where we start. Africa is the bigger story. And the world is the audience we're ultimately trying to reach," Nhongonhema said.