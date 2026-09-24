South Africa: Government Condemns KZN Shooting Incident

Government has strongly condemned a shooting in the Ziko area of KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, which claimed the lives of 11 people and left three others injured on Tuesday night.

"We must stand together against violence and criminality within our society. No one should live in fear, and Government remains resolute in its commitment to protecting all South Africans and restoring safety in affected communities," Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Acting Director-General Nomonde Mnukwa said in a statement on Wednesday.

This came as government called for calm and urged members of the public not to take the law into their own hands.

Mnukwa's comments come as the Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Puleng Dimpane, on Wednesday directed the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner to activate the 72-hour tracking operation to pursue and apprehend the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of the 11 individuals.

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In addition to the 11 fatalities, three other people were injured when armed suspects reportedly entered a house in the Ziko area on Tuesday night and opened fire on the people who were gathered inside.

The SAPS said the motive for the shooting has not yet been established, and investigations are continuing.

READ | Dimpane instructs KZN tracking operation following deadly shooting

Mnukwa called on all sectors of society, including community leaders, civil society organisations and local authorities, to work together in the fight against crime.

"Sustained cooperation between communities and law enforcement is vital to preventing further violence and building safer communities," Mnukwa said.

Government conveyed its deepest condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of those who died and wished those receiving medical treatment a swift and full recovery.

Members of the public with information that may assist the investigation are urged to come forward and cooperate with the police.

Crime can be reported at the nearest police station, through Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or via the MySAPS App.