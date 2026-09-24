Uganda: Police Identify Suspect in Death of Afrigo Band Icon Moses Matovu

Legendary Afrigo Band leader Moses Matovu has died after he was reportedly attacked while on his way to a mosque.

Kampala — Police have identified a male suspect in the suspected murder of veteran Afrigo Band musician Moses Matovu, who died on Thursday after sustaining serious injuries during a confrontation at Kibuli Depot in Kampala.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala, preliminary investigations indicate that Matovu went to the residence of his girlfriend at about 5:30 a.m. on September 24, 2026.

Police allege that Matovu and the woman were leaving the residence when they were confronted by a man who had previously been in a relationship with the same woman.

Kawala said the woman who was with Matovu has since been arrested and is assisting detectives with the investigation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Preliminary information indicates that the incident may have arisen from a physical altercation," Kawala said, while stressing that the exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation and Matovu's subsequent death had not yet been fully established.

Matovu sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Kibuli Hospital by a boda boda rider, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the male suspect has been positively identified but is believed to have fled the scene. Investigators are pursuing him to facilitate his arrest and establish what happened.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the confrontation and subsequent death are yet to be fully established," Kawala said.

Police are continuing to verify the different accounts surrounding the incident and have appealed to members of the public to remain calm and allow investigators to conduct their work without interference.

The death of Matovu, a veteran figure in Uganda's music industry and a leading member of Afrigo Band, has prompted condolences from colleagues, fans and members of the public.

Police said further updates will be provided as investigations progress.