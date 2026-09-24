Malawi: Renewable Energy Group Urges Malawi to Fix Power Supply Challenges

24 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden,

The Renewable Energy Industries Association of Malawi (REIAMA) has called on stakeholders across all sectors of the economy to engage in candid discussions on how to improve energy supply, including electricity, which remains a major challenge in the country.

REIAMA made the call during a press briefing in Lilongwe on Wednesday, ahead of this year's National Energy Conference, scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 2 in Salima.

The conference is expected to bring together about 300 delegates from various sectors to discuss Malawi's energy challenges and explore practical solutions for improving energy supply and access.

REIAMA President Brave Mhonie said energy is central to the operations and success of every sector of the economy, making it necessary for stakeholders to work together in addressing challenges affecting the country's energy sector.

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"Energy supply cuts across all sectors. This conference wants to bring the integration of energy to the face of practitioners in all sectors so that everyone can act, because energy is at the centre of success," said Mhonie.

He said Malawi needs a change in mindset in the way it approaches challenges in the energy sector, urging stakeholders to move beyond discussions and translate ideas into concrete action.

Mhonie added that there was a need for stakeholders to focus on practical interventions that could help strengthen energy supply and support economic growth.

"We need a mindset change in terms of improving the energy sector. We need to practically move away from talking to actioning," he said.

The National Energy Conference will be held under the theme "Powering Growth, Mainstreaming Energy Across Sectors," which is expected to highlight the importance of integrating energy considerations into planning and decision-making across different sectors of the economy.

Minister of Energy Jean Mathanga is expected to grace the conference, which will provide a platform for government, private sector players, energy practitioners and other stakeholders to discuss the country's energy needs and possible solutions.

REIAMA says the conference will therefore provide an opportunity for stakeholders to move beyond identifying energy challenges and focus on coordinated actions that can contribute to improving energy supply and supporting Malawi's economic development.

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