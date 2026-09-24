East Africa: Malawi Host South Sudan in AFCON Qualifier As Pressure Mounts On Coach Pasuwa

Malawi's Flames return to action under the Bingu National Stadium floodlights this Friday, 25 September, in a high-stakes Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan -- a fixture that could prove decisive not just for the team's continental ambitions, but for the very future of head coach Kalisto Pasuwa.

Kick-off is set for 18:00 hours in Lilongwe, with the Flames desperate to deliver a statement performance in front of their own fans.

The match arrives at a pivotal moment for Zimbabwean tactician Pasuwa, whose grip on the job has come under mounting scrutiny following a run of patchy results.

Reports suggest qualification for the 2027 Afcon finals is a explicit condition written into his contract -- meaning Friday's clash carries far more weight than a routine qualifier, with the coach's job potentially hanging in the balance.

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Despite swirling pressure, Pasuwa has projected calm confidence, repeatedly insisting in previous interviews that his squad has the quality to secure qualification for next year's tournament.

The coach has responded to the mounting scrutiny by handing call-ups to a batch of experienced, internationally capped players -- a move designed to inject much-needed composure and depth into a squad under the microscope.

Playing on home turf, the Flames will also be counting on a raucous crowd to carry them over the line as they launch their latest bid to reach the Afcon finals.

Malawi head into the clash with a distinctly mixed record from their last five competitive outings -- two wins, two defeats and a draw -- a run that paints the picture of a team capable of moments of brilliance but plagued by inconsistency.

Their victories came against Equatorial Guinea and Namibia in World Cup qualifying, alongside a draw against Liberia in the same competition.

But there have been sobering setbacks too, with defeats to Angola in the Cosafa Cup and São Tomé and Príncipe in World Cup qualifying exposing lingering fragilities.

South Sudan arrive with an eerily similar record

In an uncanny twist, South Sudan's recent form mirrors Malawi's almost identically. The Bright Stars have also managed two wins, two losses and a draw across their last five competitive fixtures.

South Sudan held Togo to a goalless draw before being thumped 5-0 by Senegal and edged out 2-0 by Syria. They then roared back with a commanding 4-0 win over Djibouti -- only to fall 1-0 to the same opponents in Afcon qualifying action.

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A night that could define both campaigns

With both sides arriving at Bingu National Stadium locked on identical recent records, Friday's showdown offers a golden opportunity for either team to seize the initiative in their qualifying campaign.

For Malawi, home advantage offers a crucial edge -- and for Pasuwa, the match represents a critical chance to silence doubters and prove his side is genuinely capable of pushing for 2027 Afcon qualification.

Under the lights in Lilongwe, the beleaguered coach will be praying that home support, experience and a big-game performance can combine to deliver the result his job may well depend on.