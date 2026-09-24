Malawi: Bribe-Gate - Watchdogs Slam Decision to Drop Case Against Convicted Chinese Trafficker Lin

Anti-corruption campaigners have erupted in fury after prosecutors controversially discontinued a bribery case against convicted Chinese wildlife trafficker Lin Yunhua -- branding the shock decision "disturbing" and warning it could deal a devastating blow to Malawi's fight against corruption.

The National Anti-Corruption Alliance (NACA) hit out at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after it emerged prosecutors had formally filed to discontinue the case at the High Court of Malawi, according to a release order seen by NyasaTimes.

The bombshell move brings to an abrupt end a saga that began when the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) accused Lin of offering a staggering K30 million bribe to the officer-in-charge at Maula Prison back in 2019 -- and even promising to complete construction of the official's house -- in a brazen bid to influence proceedings in his separate wildlife trafficking and money laundering case, for which he was later convicted.

NACA Chairperson Michael Kaiyatsa did not mince his words, branding the discontinuance "disturbing and worrisome" and warning it risks undermining the country's broader efforts to stamp out corruption.

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His concerns were echoed by Willy Kambwandira, Executive Director of the Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT), who said the decision was deeply demotivating for those on the frontline of Malawi's anti-corruption battle.

The row comes amid growing scrutiny of the case, which has already been dogged by explosive conflict-of-interest concerns after it emerged that current DPP Fostino Maele previously acted as Lin's own lawyer before taking up his prosecutorial post -- a revelation that prompted the Malawi Law Society to publicly sound the alarm.

Lin's release from Dedza Prison came just days after the High Court's Financial Crimes Division rejected his bail application, with the judge ruling that no combination of conditions could adequately guard against the serious flight risk he posed.

It also followed an earlier failed attempt by the State to withdraw the case in July, which was blocked by the High Court, forcing the ACB to review its options.

Parliament's Legal Affairs Committee has said it was not informed of the latest decision, while the Ministry of Justice has declined to discuss the matter with the media, insisting it will report first to Parliament.

Campaigners say the collapse of the case -- coming so soon after the DPP's own past ties to Lin came to light -- raises fresh and uncomfortable questions over accountability at the very top of Malawi's justice system.