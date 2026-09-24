Frank Mbeta spent years in court representing plastic manufacturers opposed to Malawi's thin-plastics ban. As attorney general, he is now responsible for defending the very regulations he once sought to overturn. That history alone proves nothing improper - but it raises questions about institutional safeguards that Malawi has yet to answer.

The long-running battle over Malawi's ban on thin plastics has entered an awkward new phase, one that says less about environmental policy than about the machinery of government legal representation.

At its centre is Frank Farouk Mbeta, Malawi's attorney general and principal legal adviser to government, who now finds himself defending a regulatory regime he spent years trying to dismantle on behalf of private clients.

There is nothing unusual, in itself, about a lawyer representing a client whose commercial interests conflict with government policy. That is the ordinary business of legal practice.

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The more searching question is what happens when that same lawyer subsequently becomes the state's chief legal officer, tasked with defending the very regulation his former clients spent years contesting.

A documented history

The record is not in dispute. In January 2016, Mbeta acted for Aero Plastics Industries, Rainbow Plastics and other manufacturers in securing an injunction against implementation of the ban, arguing that enforcement infringed their commercial rights. The manufacturers went on to pursue judicial review.

Golden Plastics Limited later emerged as one of the principal litigants, with Mbeta representing the company before the Supreme Court of Appeal. In June 2024, he told the court his client wished to withdraw its appeal. The withdrawal was accepted and costs awarded against the applicants - removing, at the time, one of the more significant obstacles to enforcement.

Within weeks, a fresh challenge emerged. In July 2024, 11 other plastics companies, including Qingdao Recycling Limited, Plastimax Limited and Polypack Limited, obtained a new injunction, this time represented by a different lawyer, Wapona Kita. The then attorney general, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, publicly described the litigation as an abuse of process intended to delay enforcement.

That earlier case is relevant because the present dispute again involves Qingdao, and again turns on the legality of enforcing the plastics regulations. The latest proceedings have produced a further stay, with government maintaining that the absence of a functioning Environmental Tribunal does not invalidate the Environmental Management Act, the regulations themselves, or the enforcement powers of the Malawi Environment Protection Authority (MEPA).

Mbeta's office has taken the position that enforcement can proceed regardless of the tribunal's absence - placing him, in substance, on the opposite side of the argument he once made for his former clients.

Why this matters

Malawi's constitution designates the attorney general as principal legal adviser to government. Mbeta's client is now the state, and the public interest he is required to serve differs in kind from the private commercial interests he previously represented.

That distinction does not, by itself, amount to misconduct, nor does prior representation of a party automatically bar a lawyer from later holding public office.

But the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners Act 2018 is instructive on where the line sits. It empowers the high court to discipline a legal practitioner whose conduct "poses, is likely to pose, or appears to pose, a conflict of interest, or breach of confidentiality" - language that captures not only proven conflicts but the appearance of one. It is that standard, rather than any presumption of wrongdoing, that makes scrutiny of Mbeta's position reasonable.

The relevant questions are not rhetorical. What confidential information, if any, did Mbeta receive during his years representing plastics manufacturers, and could any of it bear on the current litigation? Did that representation involve legal strategy, knowledge of regulatory weaknesses, or commercial information that might now be relevant to the state's case? Has he disclosed his previous representation to the relevant government authorities, and has anyone independently considered whether conduct of the case should be assigned elsewhere within or beyond the Attorney General's Chambers?

None of this presumes an answer. But an official whose former clients are directly implicated in ongoing litigation against the state he now represents should reasonably be expected to address it.

An unresolved paradox

The chronology contains a striking irony. In 2024, Mbeta appeared for Golden Plastics in seeking to preserve its challenge to the regulations; today, he defends the same regulations as attorney general.

That shift from private counsel to state's chief legal adviser is not evidence of impropriety. But it does raise a legitimate institutional question, distinct from any judgment of Mbeta's personal conduct: has Malawi's legal system built in the safeguards necessary to demonstrate that the office can act independently of its holder's professional history?

The most straightforward answer would be transparency. Mbeta could set out in full which companies he represented, which cases he handled, and whether any information from that period could conceivably intersect with the present proceedings.

Where a genuine conflict is identified, conduct of the litigation could be reassigned to another senior lawyer. If, having considered the matter, government judges the arrangement proper, it should say so publicly and explain why. That would serve the public interest and, just as importantly, protect Mbeta from suspicion that need not attach to him.

A wider institutional question

The underlying legal dispute - whether MEPA can enforce the plastics regulations in the absence of the Environmental Tribunal envisaged by the Act - is ultimately a matter for the courts, not for public pressure or the reputation of any individual lawyer. The Ministry of Justice's own record shows how protracted this litigation has become: in 2024 the chief justice ordered parties to help reconstruct a missing case file from the Golden Plastics proceedings, after a high court decision dismissing the company's judicial review was followed by a Supreme Court stay pending appeal, before the appeal itself was withdrawn - only for a fresh injunction to follow within weeks from a different group of manufacturers.

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That history illustrates how contested enforcement has become, and why confidence in the attorney general's independence matters regardless of the eventual outcome. If government loses, prolonged regulatory uncertainty is likely to follow. If it wins, it will need to demonstrate that enforcement has proceeded lawfully and consistently. Either way, the office of attorney general needs to command public confidence - not because its holder is presumed to have acted improperly, but because the constitutional role requires it.

The available record does not establish that Mbeta has breached professional rules. But the documented overlap between his past clients and his present brief is not a question that goes away simply because it remains unasked.

The test that matters is not whether Mbeta asserts he is acting solely for government, but whether Malawi's institutions have put in place safeguards sufficient to demonstrate that he can do so - independently, impartially, and visibly free of his own professional history.

Until that is addressed, the thin-plastics dispute will carry not only a legal and environmental question, but an institutional one too.