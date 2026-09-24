Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Honours Staff Recognition Pledge With Cape Town Tour

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has honoured its promise to send eight 2024 Platinum Employee Recognition Awardees and their spouses on an all-expenses-paid trip, taking them to Cape Town, South Africa, after their original travel plans hit a snag.

The employees departed Malawi on Saturday for the special tour, following the disruption of their initial trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year, which was called off due to regional unrest and the closure of airspace across parts of the Middle East.

Following the setback, NBM plc committed to sourcing an alternative destination while prioritising the safety of the awardees.

The eight employees were recognised for exceptional performance, innovation and dedication to service delivery during NBM plc's Staff Recognition Awards.

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Speaking during the send-off, NBM plc Employee Benefits Manager Limbani Chakhoma said the Bank remained committed to fulfilling the reward despite the disruption, adding that the decision to arrange the Cape Town trip reflected the Bank's determination to honour its commitments to employees who had earned the recognition.

"As a Bank that still sticks to its promises, we still had to look for another destination where they would go. And this time around, they are going to Cape Town to still fulfil the tour that the Bank had planned for them," he said.

One of the awardees, NBM plc Client Coverage Manager Nicholas Musaiwa, said the trip had been eagerly anticipated following the disruption of the original plans, noting that this marked his second employee recognition trip with the Bank.

"When the initiative was started about 10 years ago, I also happened to be one of the winners. We travelled to Durban. After some years, the initiative was restarted, and I also happened to be one of the eight winners who were recognised to travel to Cape Town," he said.

The Platinum Employee Recognition Award remains one of NBM plc's key initiatives aimed at recognising and motivating employees who demonstrate exceptional performance and uphold the Bank's service standards.