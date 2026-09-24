Nigeria: Ooni of Ife Gifts King Sunny Ade Mansion On 80th Birthday

24 September 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Zuleihat Chatta

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has presented legendary Jùjú music star King Sunny Ade with a new mansion in Akure, Ondo State, to mark his 80th birthday.

The presentation followed the veteran musician's milestone birthday on September 22, 2026. Video footage shared on social media showed King Sunny Ade receiving the keys to the property while receiving royal blessings from the monarch.

The event was attended by close associates, traditional aides, and cultural enthusiasts who gathered to celebrate the musician's decades-long career in the Nigerian music industry.

King Sunny Ade, widely celebrated as the "King of Jùjú Music," has recorded a career spanning over six decades, earning international recognition and multiple Grammy nominations. Royal sources noted that the Akure property was chosen in recognition of the musician's roots in Ondo State.

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