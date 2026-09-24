Nigeria: NCDC - Travellers From Ebola-Hit Countries May Be Required to Complete Health Forms

Patience Ivie Ihejirika, Ejike Ejike, Anayo Onukwugha — The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that travellers arriving from countries with active or relevant Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) transmission may be required to complete Health Declaration Forms at points of entry.

The agency made this known in an interim public health advisory issued on Tuesday, as part of measures to strengthen surveillance and prevent the importation and spread of Ebola in Nigeria.

According to NCDC, passengers from all other countries are currently exempt from completing the form. It said the decision followed an assessment of the evolving epidemiological situation and consultations with public health experts and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

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The agency said the Health Declaration Form would be used as part of enhanced public health surveillance and follow-up measures for identified travellers of public health interest.

NCDC urged members of the public to remain vigilant for symptoms consistent with Ebola and promptly seek medical attention where necessary.

It also advised travellers and members of the public to provide relevant travel or exposure history to health authorities where applicable.

The agency said Nigeria remained on high alert, adding that preparatory activities were ongoing and the measures would be reviewed in line with changes in the epidemiological situation and public health risk assessment.

The advisory was addressed to relevant agencies, including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Port Health Services, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, state ministries of health, the World Health Organisation and Africa CDC.

LEADERSHIP reports that NCDC had earlier placed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, and eight other states on high-risk alert following an escalating outbreak of Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The agency had warned that Nigeria faces a high risk of importation of the virus due to ongoing regional transmission, increased cross-border movement, international travel, porous land borders, and major transport hubs.

The high-risk states identified include Lagos, FCT, Rivers, Kano, Enugu, Borno, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Taraba, and Adamawa, while the moderate-risk states include Ogun, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Plateau, Kogi, Niger, Jigawa, Katsina, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Abia, and Bayelsa.

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This followed the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaration of the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), citing its severity and cross-border threat.

NCDC reiterated that Ebola is not airborne. It spreads through direct contact with the body fluids of infected persons, contaminated materials, or infected animals.

Early symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, rash, unexplained bleeding, and signs of shock.

The agency warned health workers not to wait for bleeding symptoms before suspecting Ebola in patients with compatible symptoms and relevant travel history.

It confirmed that its National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has been activated and is currently in alert mode, coordinating preparedness efforts with federal and state governments.