Nigeria: 'Useless Organisation' - Argentina President Milei Attacks UN

24 September 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

Argentine President Javier Milei attacked the UN in a speech to the world body on Wednesday, calling it a "useless organization" filled with "arrogant parasites."

The firebrand Milei, one of US President Donald Trump's closest Latin American allies, has repeatedly used the UN platform to criticize global governance and its "woke" agenda.

He accused the United Nations on Wednesday of having failed in its duty to guarantee collective security and human rights, saying it had instead allowed "chaos, violence and international terrorism" to flourish.

The UN, he said, "has become a useless organization, serving only to feed a caste of fatally arrogant parasites disguised as well-intentioned bureaucrats."

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He accused the organization of "looking the other way" on Argentina's claim to the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory which Argentines refer to as Las Malvinas and claim as part of their land.

Argentina has accused Britain of flouting a UN resolution ordering both parties to desist from unilateral action in the islands, over which the two countries fought a war in 1982.

"Those who follow the rules receive no reward for doing so, while those who break them face no repercussions whatsoever," Milei said.

Underscoring Milei's close ties with Trump, Argentina and the United States on Wednesday announced a joint initiative to improve the Latin American nation's infrastructure and connect it with "vital economic sectors to major Atlantic ports and Western markets."

The so-called Andes-Atlantic Corridor aims to facilitate investment in transport, digital infrastructure, minerals and energy including Vaca Muerta, a massive hydrocarbon deposit in southern Argentina, a joint statement said.

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