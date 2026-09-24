Uganda: Glovo Uganda Steps Up Rider Safety,Welfare Initiatives

Glovo Uganda has reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and wellbeing of riders, highlighting a range of initiatives aimed at promoting safer riding practices and supporting the wider welfare of its rider community.

The commitment was highlighted during a recent Rider Safety Event in Kampala, which brought together riders and key road safety stakeholders for practical training, awareness and engagement.

The event featured contributions from Michael Kamoga, Road Safety Officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport; Ssenabulya Richard, a leader at the Kampala Boda Boda Association; and Brendon Njoroge, Operations Manager at Glovo Uganda.

Glovo said the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to make rider safety a priority through in-person training, technology-enabled safety tools and welfare support.

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Riders play an important role in Glovo's operations, connecting customers with restaurants, shops and other businesses across Uganda. As the rider community continues to grow, the company says it is focused on providing practical safety education and tools that can help riders make safer decisions on the road.

"At Glovo, riders are essential to the company's operations and play an important role in Uganda's growing digital economy. Every day, riders navigate Kampala's roads to connect customers and businesses, demonstrating commitment, resilience and hard work," said Njoroge.

"Road safety in Uganda must always remain a continuous priority, supported through practical education, awareness and tools that encourage safer riding behaviours," he added.

Beyond road safety training, Glovo Uganda said it has continued to introduce initiatives aimed at supporting riders' broader wellbeing and development. These include insurance support, as well as language and skills courses intended to create opportunities for personal and professional development.

Ssenabulya, who also works as a rider, welcomed the participation of riders in the safety training and called for continued engagement between riders, the company and other stakeholders.

"As riders, we understand the importance of safety because we are on the road every day. What is valuable is having support that goes beyond simply telling riders to be safe," he said.

"We welcome continued engagement between riders, Glovo and other stakeholders so that our welfare and needs always remain part of the conversation," Ssenabulya added.

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The latest event follows a similar rider safety initiative held in May 2026, when Glovo introduced a rider safety feature within its rider app. The feature is designed to provide riders with greater visibility into their riding behaviour and help identify behaviours that could increase road safety risks.

According to Glovo, the technology is intended to encourage safer riding practices and complement its in-person safety education.

The company plans to conclude its 2026 safety riding programme with a third cohort in December, while continuing to explore additional road safety initiatives and engagement opportunities in 2027.

Through the programme, Glovo says it will continue providing riders with information, training and technology designed to support safer decision-making on Uganda's roads.