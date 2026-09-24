Ethiopia: Attack By Rebel Group Raises Fear of Renewed War in Ethiopia

Months of rising tension in Ethiopia have now escalated into renewed armed clashes in the northern Tigray region, raising concerns that the country could slide back into a civil war.

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the party which controls the northern region of Tigray, on Wednesday, accused each other of launching offensives a day after the reported gunfire in Tonsa, in the Afar Region, near the Tigray border.

The exchange began after the rebel forces in Tigray in northern Ethiopia took control of the airport, compelling the state-owned carrier to cancel flights to the troubled region.

The Tigray army argued that it was responding to a "full-scale offensive along multiple fronts" by the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

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Ethiopian media reported that the action had followed several government drone strikes on Tigray state.

However, the government insisted that the TPLF launched an "all-out offensive" against government positions in the northern states of Afar and Amhara.

According to Ethiopia's minister adviser on East African affairs, Getachew Reda, "the TPLF politico-military leadership has obviously taken irresponsibility to new heights."

These developments come only days after seven opposition groups, including the Tigray People's Liberation Front, allied to remove Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his government.

Mr Abiy's Prosperity Party retained power in a June general election that the main opposition groups boycotted.

The coalition identified itself as the Ethiopian Peoples' Forces Alliance for Survival. Its members are the Amhara Fano National Movement, the Oromo Liberation Army, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the Ogaden National Liberation Front, the Afar Revolutionary Democratic Unity Front, the Benishangul Peoples' Liberation Movement and the Gumuz Peoples' Democratic Movement.

The leaders of the TPLF fought federal authorities in the deadly armed conflict in northern Ethiopia that led to the death of over 500,000 people. The conflict ended with the signing of a peace accord in November 2022.

TPLF spokesman Michael Asgedom said his group's cooperation with other opposition factions was political and military.

"Joint military operations may become necessary to achieve the objective of removing the dictatorial regime," he had said.

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When asked whether the TPLF's participation in the alliance violated the 2022 peace agreement, Mr Asgedom said that accord was "no longer valid."

The attack launched by the new rebel alliance stoked fear that Ethiopia is returning to war.

The US, on Wednesday, said it was deeply concerned by this escalation and called for the initiation of constructive dialogue to prevent further violence.

It also urged its citizens to stay cautious "until it is safe to leave."