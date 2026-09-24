Kenya: White Smoke in FKF Pl As Kariobangi Sharks, Mombasa United Agree On Playoff

24 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jacqueline Kitamba

NAIROBI — It is a sigh of relief in the 2026/27 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League stalemate after Kariobangi Sharks and Mombasa United agreed to contest the promotion and relegation playoff to allow the top-flight league to finally kick off finally.

Both sides have agreed that the high-stakes tie will feature newly registered players, resolving one of the core sticking issues that had previously stalled negotiations.

The two-legged battle will kick off in Mombasa on October 1, before both sides head to Nairobi for the return leg on October 6.

The dispute over the playoff and changes to the rules by FKF in 2025 that led to court cases had forced FKF to postpone the opening rounds of the new season to avoid legal repercussions.

-More to follow-

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