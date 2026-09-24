Nigeria: Ex-Lasu Lecturer Becomes Fountain University's First Professor of Mass Communication

24 September 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

Ms Adeniran, a former lecturer at Lagos State University (LASU), currently serves as Dean of the College of Management and Social Sciences at Fountain University.

Fountain University, Osogbo, has appointed Raheemat Adeniran as its first Professor of Mass Communication.

The appointment was approved at the 67th meeting of the university's governing council on 21 September 2026.

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Ms Adeniran, a former lecturer at Lagos State University (LASU), currently serves as Dean of the College of Management and Social Sciences at Fountain University.

Her appointment makes her the university's first Professor of Mass Communication and the first female professor in the College of Management and Social Sciences, according to a news release by the university.

The university also announced the reappointment of Olayinka Karim as Vice-Chancellor for a second term and the appointment of Mutiyat Ogunrinde as its first Professor of Software Engineering.

From LASU to Fountain

Ms Adeniran joined Fountain University in 2023 after spending 16 years teaching at LASU, where she earned her journalism degree, master's degree and PhD in Communication Studies.

Her research focuses on journalism practice, health and development communication, misinformation, fact-checking and media credibility, particularly in Nigeria and the wider African media landscape.

She was a 2020 Dubawa Fact-Checking Research Fellow, now known as the Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking and OSINT Fellowship, powered by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID).

She has also published research on maternal and child health reporting, newsroom practices and information disorder.

Academic milestone

The university noted in the statement that Ms Adeniran's appointment marks an important chapter in its academic history.

It said her elevation as the pioneer Professor of Mass Communication would strengthen the academic profile of the discipline and contribute to the advancement of teaching, research, mentorship and intellectual development in the field.

The university also highlighted the significance of her appointment as the first female professor in the College of Management and Social Sciences, describing it as a "noteworthy milestone for female academics, particularly those pursuing careers in communication and the social sciences."

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