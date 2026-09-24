Uganda: Farmer's 100 Chicks Grow Into 3,000 Layers in Busia

Busia — What started as just 100 chicks has grown into a poultry enterprise of about 3,000 layer hens for Hadijah Bony, a farmer in Majanji Sub-county, Busia District, who now earns millions of shillings from the business each month.

Bony says she started the project through the government initiative "Mwena Mugagawale", combining the support with poultry-rearing skills she had acquired. She now earns about 13 million shillings in monthly revenue and takes home approximately six million shillings in net income.

Her success story has been used to encourage residents in fishing communities to diversify their sources of income instead of relying entirely on fishing. Barbra Nekesa Oundo, National Resistance Movement (NRM) party National Treasurer, said poultry farming could help households increase their incomes and build financial independence.

Speaking during an economic mobilisation engagement meeting held at Bony's home, Nekesa urged residents to take advantage of activities that can generate regular income. She said poultry farming is among the enterprises that can produce returns relatively quickly when properly managed.

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Nekesa said households should consider having several sources of income so that they can meet their needs without depending heavily on other people. She also encouraged residents to continue using government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) to invest in activities aimed at improving household incomes.

However, poultry farmers say the business comes with rising operational costs. Samson Wanyama Wafula said poultry farming remains profitable, but the high cost of feeds, medicines and vaccines is forcing some farmers out of business.

Wanyama appealed to the government to support farmers with hatchery machines so they can increase the production of layer chicks, which he said are scarce in the region.

Another farmer, Kasim Namudia, described poultry farming as a relatively easy enterprise for farmers who give it adequate attention, particularly in feeding and disease management.

The farmers say increased access to affordable feeds, vaccines, medicines, and local hatchery services would help more households venture into poultry farming and reduce their dependence on a single source of income. For communities whose livelihoods are closely tied to fishing, the farmers believe diversification into enterprises such as poultry could provide an additional source of income and greater economic security.