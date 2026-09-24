Ethiopia - Renewed Tigray Fighting Shows Need to Protect Civilians

Nairobi — Fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions erupted on September 22, 2026, between the Ethiopian military and forces aligned with the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front, Tigray's main political party. This follows reported clashes and airstrikes in Tigray since August, including in Tigray's regional capital, Mekelle.
The following quote can be attributed to Laetitia Bader, deputy Africa director at Human Rights Watch:
"The new hostilities in northern Ethiopia raise fears that civilians will face further abuses given the warring parties' past atrocities and ongoing impunity. The parties need to take all necessary measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. International actors should act immediately to help protect civilians and support robust monitoring of the parties' conduct."