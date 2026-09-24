Ethiopia - Renewed Tigray Fighting Shows Need to Protect Civilians

press release

Nairobi — Fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions erupted on September 22, 2026, between the Ethiopian military and forces aligned with the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front, Tigray's main political party. This follows reported clashes and airstrikes in Tigray since August, including in Tigray's regional capital, Mekelle.

The following quote can be attributed to Laetitia Bader, deputy Africa director at Human Rights Watch: