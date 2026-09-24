Namibia: Husband Admits to Killing Wife

A Katima Mulilo resident accused of repeatedly striking his domestic partner on the head with a hammer before cutting her throat with a knife intends to plead guilty to murder in the Windhoek High Court. Simasiku Mathew Matengu (42) faces one count of murder under the Combating of Domestic Violence Act.

During a pretrial appearance before Deputy Judge President Hannelie Prinsloo yesterday, he indicated that he would file a guilty plea.

Prinsloo postponed the case to Tuesday, 29 September 2026, before Judge Philanda Christiaan to allow the State to consider the plea.

Matengu remains in custody. The State alleges that Matengu intentionally killed Ive Njahi Mapenzi (33) between 6 and 7 September 2022 near Shuungu village in Katima Mulilo.

At the time of her death, the two were allegedly in a romantic relationship and had two children together. According to the State, an argument broke out at their Shuungu village home late on 6 September or early on 7 September 2022. Matengu allegedly struck Mapenzi several times on the head with a hammer before cutting her throat with a knife.

She reportedly died at the scene from a fractured skull and spinal cord, as well as deep neck trauma. Matengu then allegedly covered her body with a blanket, packed a small bag and reported to the police that he had killed his wife.

He is due to appear in court next Tuesday.

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