Namibia: Kahungu Sole Candidate for Spwc Top Job - Congress Set for Zambezi

The Swapo Party Women's Counc il (SPWC) has confirmed that its ninth congress will be held in Katima Mulilo, with current secretary Fransina Ndateelela Kahungu seconded as sole candidate for the top position.

The cong r e ss , w h i ch traditionally sets Swapo elections in motion, will run from 9 to 11 December 2026.

Preparations for the party's women's wing gathering have since entered final stages.

The con f i rmat i on was announced yesterday by Ruthy Masake, the SPWC assistant secretary for research, information and programme.

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Masake said the congress date and venue were reaffirmed at an Extraordinary Central Committee meeting held in Kamanjab, Kunene region, on 19 September 2026.

The congress preparations have included consultations with the Swapo party secretary general, Sophia Shaningwa, as well as a meeting between the women's council's National Executive Committee and Swapo party president Netumbo Nandi- Ndaitwah.

According to Masake, the women's council leadership briefed Nandi-Ndaitwah on the planned congress date, preparations, decisions taken by the Central Committee, the proposed budget and timing, and the work of various preparatory committees.

Masake said Nandi-Ndaitwah, who previously served in the women's council, noted that the council's congresses had traditional ly been held in November and December and expressed the view that returning the congress to that period would be appropriate, provided the required organisational processes were followed.

"The president furthe r emphasised the need for the Swapo Party Women's Council to ensure that women in all the regions are properly informed about and encouraged to make use of the economic empowerment programmes and funding opportunities made available by the government and relevant institutions," Masake said.

She said Nandi-Ndaitwah further stressed that the existence of government programmes at the national level was not enough and that the Women's Council should help take information about the programmes to women in the regions.

The president also called for the congress to be conducted peacefully and in a spirit of unity, discipline and respect.

The extraordinary central committee meeting also considered the leadership of the women's council ahead of the congress.

There, Kahungu was nominated and seconded as the sole candidate for the position of secretary of the Swapo Party Women's Council.

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Maria Mukano Ntusi was similarly nominated and seconded as the sole candidate for deputy secretary.

Ma s a ke st r e s s ed tha t the nominations were made in accordance with the rules, procedures and constitutional provisions governing the council's elections.

She said the nominations should be understood as expressions of confidence by the council's structures, while emphasising that leadership positions carried responsibilities to the organisation.

With the congress approaching, Masake called on members to conduct their campaigns and internal engagements without personal attacks or divisions.

She said members should respect the council's structures and democratic processes regardless of their preferred candidates.

"We must set the tone for peace. We must set the tone for unity. We must set the tone for respect. We must set the tone for constructive engagement. And we must set the tone for responsible leadership," said Masake.

She added that disagreements within the women's council should be managed through dialogue and adherence to the organisation's structures and principles.

The SPWC leadership also appealed to its members across the country to participate responsibly in the processes leading to the congress.

"Let us campaign with respect. Let us communicate responsibly. Let us avoid personal attacks and unnecessary divisions. Let us respect one another as comrades. Let us respect the structures and democratic processes of our organisation," Masake said.

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