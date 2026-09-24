Namibia: Helao - US Visa Restrictions Threaten Economic Diplomacy

New York — Namibia's Ambassador to the United States of America, Williams Helao, says the country's visa regime is becoming a major obstacle to the ease of doing business between the two nations.

Consequently, fewer Namibian businesspeople are travelling to the US.

In an exclusive interview with New Era in New York, Helao said the Namibian Embassy is engaging the US government over the visa restrictions, which require eligible Namibian applicants for US B-1/B-2 visas to post a bond of US$5 000,

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US$10 000 or US$15 000. The amount is determined during the visa interview, according to the US Department of State. Namibia has been subject to the visa bond requirement since 1 January 2026.

"This matter is still on the table. We are engaging the government, and hopefully, in the near future, we are going to see that everything has been settled," he said.

"But for now, we have less business coming in here, whereas there are a lot of businesses from here in Namibia, and few businesses, not even any business, coming in, because of the visa bond."

The ambassador's comments come as Namibia seeks to attract more American investment in sectors including critical minerals, oil and gas, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, health and energy.

Open

Helao said his main assignment in Washington is to help advance Namibia's economic transition and attract foreign direct investment from the US.

"When I came to the embassy, the charge was economic transition. They want to move from where we are now to industrialisation," he said. He said American businesses are showing interest in several sectors but declined to disclose companies or potential deals that have not yet been concluded.

He urged American companies to look beyond the visa challenges and explore opportunities in Namibia.

"Namibia is open for business, and Namibia is ready to do business with America," he said.

"Take your money to Namibia; invest in Namibia."

Helao said investment was needed to

support Namibia's industrialisation ambitions and create employment, particularly for young people.

AGOA opportunity

The ambassador also urged Namibian businesses to make greater use of opportunities to export to the US market.

He specifically mentioned Namibia's beef, grapes and critical minerals.

He called on Namibian businesses to take advantage of the US market, adding that Namibia remains eligible for the African Growth and Opportunity Act in 2026, with the programme currently extended through 31 December 2026.

Helao said the embassy was engaging relevant US authorities on trade and investment matters while encouraging Namibian businesses to work with institutions such as the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board and chambers of commerce.

Negotiation

Perhaps more striking, Namibia is engaging the US government over the continuation of a US-funded programme that has supported communities in Namibia, as there would be an opportunity to renegotiate the programme after its current arrangement expires.

"We have also engaged the US State Department on this matter. What we have been told is that there will be a window of renegotiation so that we can continue with this programme," said the diplomat.

He described the programme as important, particularly for rural communities.

Investment

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Despite the challenges, Helao said the embassy was pursuing several potential partnerships with US companies.

He said there was growing interest in Namibia's infrastructure, artificial intelligence, sport, health, critical minerals, mining and energy sectors.

He declined to name companies involved in negotiations.

"There is also ethics in doing business, that you don't have to mention that it is something that has not taken place," he said.

Helao said his objective was to convert diplomatic relations between Namibia and the US into practical economic partnerships.

"We are expecting foreign direct investment. What I'm looking for is also direct US investment in Namibia," he said.

For now, however, he said the visa bond remains one of the issues the embassy is actively engaging the US government on as Namibia seeks to deepen economic ties with the United States.

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