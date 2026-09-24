Namibia: School Comes to Fire Victim's Rescue

Teachers and learners from Elambo Combined School in the Oshikoto region have united to contribute money towards the medical expenses of a Grade 6 learner, Vilio Nekongo, who was severely burnt in July.

Nekongo sustained burns over his entire body and is currently admitted at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital.

His parents told New Era yesterday that the boy returned home from school and found his room on fire.

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Nekongo immediately rushed into the burning room to remove his clothes and other belongings. Unfortunately, he was severely burnt, and his neighbours later came to his rescue. Speaking to New Era this week, school principal Filemon Dhikwa said Nekongo was initially admitted to

Ongwediva MediPark, where he was treated using his mother's medical aid.

However, after 21 days at MediPark, his mother's medical aid was depleted.

"While he was admitted at the private hospital, staff members at my school contributed N$3 700, which we gave to his mother to assist with his medical care," he said.

Dhikwa said last week he gave learners a letter to take to their parents, requesting each learner to contribute N$5 towards Nekongo's medical expenses. The school has 770 learners, which could raise a total of N$3 850 from the learners.

"Staff members and I are still contributing so that we can continue assisting Nekongo," he added. He described Nekongo as a smart and well-mannered boy who sets a good example for his fellow learners.

"Nekongo is always among the top learners. " He is hard-working and likes studying," he said. The principal said Nekongo has actively participated in various school activities, including science competitions and debating.

"He is always bringing medals and trophies to our school. We appreciate his performance," he said. Dhikwa has called on businesses, political leaders and organisations such as MTC and NamPower to assist Nekongo financially so that he can return to MediPark for further treatment.

"We look forward to seeing him sitting in class and taking his first position," he said.

Meanwhile, the councillor of the Eengodi constituency, Saara Shikokola, said her office had also contributed N$7 000 towards Nekongo's medical expenses.

"This incident is very sad. It has affected Nekongo's education," she said.

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His father, Salom Nekongo, said that after his son's medical aid was depleted, they were referred to the central hospital in Windhoek.

"Later, we were told to take him to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital because his doctor from MediPark wanted to attend to him," he said.

Nekongo revealed that the family owes a private ambulance company N$20 000 because his son was transported from Windhoek in a private ambulance due to his critical condition.

"We will appreciate any little donation," he said. - [email protected]