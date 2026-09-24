Namibia: FMD Detected in Southern Namibia

Acting agriculture minister Charles Mubita has announced the detection of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in a commercial farm located in Karasburg State Veterinary District in the //Kharas region during routine disease surveillance by veterinary officials. Addressing MPs yesterday afternoon, Mubita said samples were collected from 11 cattle showing clinical signs consistent with FMD on 22 September 2026.

The laboratory analysis was conducted at the Central Veterinary Laboratory in Windhoek. "Ten of the eleven 11 samples tested positive today (23rd of September 2026). This state confirms an active FMD

outbreak in Namibia's WOAH recognised FMD Free Zone. As such, this new development compels the ministry to institute immediate control measures as provided for in the Animal Health Act," Mubita said.

The measures to be implemented with immediate effect are the suspension of cloven-hoofed animals' movement and

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their products countrywide and the suspension of import and export of all cloven-hoofed animals until further

notice. Additionally, the Directorate of Veterinary Services will issue a Veterinary Public Notification that will stipulate all the control measures in detail.

"I wish to inform this House that this development has serious implications for the national economy and the livelihoods of Namibians because it has suspended the domestic and international marketing of livestock and livestock products," Mubita said. He then assured the nation that the ministry will work tirelessly to contain the disease as quickly as possible.

"I, therefore, call on all fellow Namibians, offices, ministries and agencies, livestock industry stakeholders, the public and all relevant institutions to collaborate and unite in the fight against this highly infectious and devastating disease. Restoring and normalising the marketing of livestock and livestock products is a national responsibility and remains our highest priority," said Mubita.

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