Namibia: Son Offers Guilty Plea in Mother's Murder

A resident of Rundu accused of assaulting and killing his mother before attempting to kill his father is set to admit guilt to the charges he is facing, including murder, in the Windhoek High Court.

The accused, Madjuta Kuwema (36), faces one count of murder and another of attempted murder, both read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act, and a count of assault by threat.

During his pretrial appearance yesterday before Deputy Judge President Hannelie Prinsloo, he informed her that he intends to tender a plea of guilty to the charges.

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Prinsloo postponed the matter to 29 September 2026 before Judge Philanda Christiaan for pre-trial proceedings and for the state to consider the plea.

The State alleges that on 23 November 2024, Kuwema unlawfully and intentionally killed Kwerupu Kathunda near Shamungwa village in Rundu.

Kuwema allegedly unlawfully assaulted Mudumbi Kuwema by hitting him multiple times on the head and body with sticks with the intention to murder him.

It is also alleged that he assaulted Alfeus Tunapu Kuwema by threatening to kill him, chasing him with sticks and making hitting movements towards Tunapu's body.

Kathunda and Mudumbi are the biological parents of Kuwena, and Tunapu is his brother.

It is alleged that the accused travelled 18 kilometres from the village where he resided to the Shamungwa village in Rundu, where his family resided on 23 November 2024.

It is also alleged he travelled with the intention to kill his family members, or at least his mother, whom he suspected to be the cause of the problems he had.

Upon arrival, Kuwema allegedly attacked his mother by hitting her multiple times with sticks over her body and head.

Kathunda died on the scene due to a severe head injury.

Subsequently, Kuwema allegedly attacked his father, who later managed to escape. During the attack, Tunapu, his brother, tried to stop him, but Kuwena allegedly responded by threatening Tunapu and chasing him with sticks.

Afterwards, Kuwena went to the police station and reported to the police that he had killed his mother.

He remains in custody, and he is expected to appear in court next Tuesday.

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