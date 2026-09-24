Namibia: Mukungu Title Defence Moved to November

24 September 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Martin "Alligator" Mukungu's World Boxing Organisation (WBO) title defence against South African boxer Siphosethu Mvula has been rescheduled to 21 November in Rundu.

The bout, which was initially scheduled for 17 October, will headline the boxing event organised by the MTC Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy in partnership with the Kavango Regional Council.

Mukungu, who hails from the Kavango region, will be the main attraction on a card that also features several Namibian fighters taking on international opposition.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Fillipus "Energy" Nghitumbwa is set to face South Africa's Sonjica Ayabonga in the co-main bout, while Mateus "The Beast" Heita will take on South Africa's Ismael Kadri.

Harry Simon Jr. is also scheduled to fight Ghanaian boxer Habib Kehinde Giwa for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa title.

The undercard will feature other Namibian fighters, including Paulinus "Jon Jon" Ndjolonimus.

According to the organisers, the event aims to give Namibian boxers opportunities to improve their world rankings and position themselves for future world title opportunities.

The academy said bringing the event to Rundu is also intended to expose young people in the Kavango region to boxing and demonstrate the opportunities available through the sport.

The event is expected to combine boxing with musical performances, pageantry and cultural displays.

The organisers further said the event is expected to benefit sectors including hospitality, catering, marketing, medical services, beauty and fitness through increased activity around the tournament.

The academy said the boxing bonanza will also provide an opportunity to celebrate Mukungu's achievements and his contribution to putting the Kavango region on the boxing map.

The organisers are expected to share further details on the fight card, tickets, and media arrangements.

 

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.