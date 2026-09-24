Namibia: Mukungu Title Defence Moved to November

Martin "Alligator" Mukungu's World Boxing Organisation (WBO) title defence against South African boxer Siphosethu Mvula has been rescheduled to 21 November in Rundu.

The bout, which was initially scheduled for 17 October, will headline the boxing event organised by the MTC Sunshine Boxing & Fitness Academy in partnership with the Kavango Regional Council.

Mukungu, who hails from the Kavango region, will be the main attraction on a card that also features several Namibian fighters taking on international opposition.

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Fillipus "Energy" Nghitumbwa is set to face South Africa's Sonjica Ayabonga in the co-main bout, while Mateus "The Beast" Heita will take on South Africa's Ismael Kadri.

Harry Simon Jr. is also scheduled to fight Ghanaian boxer Habib Kehinde Giwa for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa title.

The undercard will feature other Namibian fighters, including Paulinus "Jon Jon" Ndjolonimus.

According to the organisers, the event aims to give Namibian boxers opportunities to improve their world rankings and position themselves for future world title opportunities.

The academy said bringing the event to Rundu is also intended to expose young people in the Kavango region to boxing and demonstrate the opportunities available through the sport.

The event is expected to combine boxing with musical performances, pageantry and cultural displays.

The organisers further said the event is expected to benefit sectors including hospitality, catering, marketing, medical services, beauty and fitness through increased activity around the tournament.

The academy said the boxing bonanza will also provide an opportunity to celebrate Mukungu's achievements and his contribution to putting the Kavango region on the boxing map.

The organisers are expected to share further details on the fight card, tickets, and media arrangements.