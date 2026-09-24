Nigeria: From Ajegunle to Amuwo-Odofin - Why Communities Must Own Their Environment Story

Somewhere between government policy and environmental outcome stands the community. A ministry can design a programme. Engineers can construct drains. LAWMA can deploy waste collectors. Scientists can model climate risk.

Enforcement officers can issue notices. But eventually, environmental policy arrives at a street, market, estate or neighbourhood where ordinary people either sustain it or undermine it.

This is why the next phase of environmental governance in Lagos may depend less on what government says to communities and more on what it does with them. Recent independent research increasingly supports that conclusion, and two very different neighbourhoods -- Ajegunle-Ikorodu and Amuwo-Odofin -- help illustrate why.

Listening Before Lecturing

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In March 2026, researchers working through the University of Lagos and the African Cities Research Consortium brought community stakeholders together to examine climate vulnerabilities in Ajegunle-Ikorodu. Their research found that decades of rapid land-use change had transformed what was once a much greener landscape into a densely built environment, increasing exposure to flooding, heat and other climate-related risks.

The significance lies not simply in the findings. It lies in the method. Residents were not treated merely as people waiting for experts to explain their problems to them. They became part of the conversation -- contributors rather than subjects, participants rather than statistics gathered for a report they would never read.

This represents an important shift in climate governance, and it matters more than it might first appear. The people living with flooding often possess knowledge that cannot be obtained from satellite imagery alone. They know which street floods first. They know where water flowed before a building appeared on what used to be open land.

They know which drain stopped functioning after construction began upstream, long before any official inspection would catch it. They know whether flooding now lasts two hours rather than two days -- or whether, worryingly, the reverse is true. They know, better than any consultant flown in for a fortnight, which interventions actually changed their daily lives and which were simply announced and forgotten.

Research in Lagos's coastal communities has similarly highlighted the value of local adaptation knowledge, particularly among vulnerable groups who adjust livelihoods and daily practices in response to environmental changes. Fishermen who alter their routines around tidal patterns. Traders who relocate stalls before the rains. Families who have learned, through hard experience, which rooms to abandon first when water rises. This is knowledge earned through consequence, not derived from a model.

That knowledge should not compete with engineering. It should inform it.

A Grassroots Shift Already Underway

There is already evidence of a stronger grassroots dimension emerging in Lagos's environmental approach. In July 2026, the Ministry intensified environmental-awareness programmes in Amuwo-Odofin, specifically linking responsible waste disposal with flood prevention and public health.

Officials emphasised, correctly, that environmental sustainability could not be achieved by government action alone.

That message is correct. But community engagement must become more than government officials travelling to neighbourhoods to lecture residents about what they are doing wrong.

The relationship should be reciprocal, built on an exchange rather than a broadcast.

Government should tell residents what it is doing. Residents should tell government what is working. Government should provide disposal systems. Residents should use them. Government should identify drainage corridors. Communities should help protect them.

Government should communicate flood risk. Residents should supply local intelligence about emerging problems before they become emergencies. This is how environmental policy becomes rooted rather than imposed -- how it survives beyond the tenure of any single commissioner or campaign.

Consider waste, the most visible and most contested of Lagos's environmental battles. A LAWMA truck may visit a neighbourhood twice a week, but residents live there every day. If illegal dumping begins at an unguarded corner, they will see it before government does. If a PSP operator quietly stops coming, residents know first -- often weeks before any complaint reaches a desk downtown.

If a drainage channel becomes gradually obstructed, the community frequently sees the deterioration long before the rainy season violently exposes its consequences to everyone else.

The community is therefore potentially the largest environmental-monitoring network Lagos possesses. It is simply not always organised as one.

Imagining a Different Kind Of Participation

Picture environmental focal persons embedded in neighbourhood associations, connected digitally to the relevant agencies -- not as volunteers shouting into a void, but as recognised nodes in a functioning system. Picture every LCDA maintaining a regularly updated map of drainage blackspots, built partly on citizen reporting rather than occasional official surveys.

Picture residents photographing illegal dumping and tracking, in real time, whether their complaint was actually resolved. Picture community environmental scorecards measuring waste collection, drainage maintenance and sanitation -- public, comparable, and impossible to quietly ignore.

Environmental participation would begin moving from slogans towards accountability. But the responsibility must run both ways.

It is unfair for government to appeal endlessly for public cooperation while citizens believe their complaints disappear into bureaucracy, never to be seen again. Community ownership grows when people can see that participation produces a response. That means feedback, not silence. If residents report a blocked channel, somebody should acknowledge it. If it cannot be immediately cleared, they should be told why.

If a PSP operator repeatedly fails a community, the regulator should intervene rather than looking away. If government plans enforcement affecting homes or businesses, communities should receive credible technical information about the basis for the action, not just a notice pasted on a wall. Trust is environmental infrastructure too. Without it, even sensible policy becomes contested, resisted, and eventually undone.

Partnership As The Routine, Not The Exception

The African Cities Research Consortium's work in Lagos has stressed the importance of collaboration between researchers, local government and communities in confronting flooding and other urban pressures. In early 2026, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA publicly supported continued climate-resilience research focused on Ajegunle-Ikorodu and surrounding areas -- a small but telling signal that local government can see itself as a partner in inquiry rather than merely a subject of it.

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That kind of partnership should become routine rather than remarkable. The state government possesses resources. Universities possess research expertise. Local councils understand neighbourhood dynamics in ways no state-level office ever fully can. Community organisations possess social networks that move faster than any official channel. Residents possess lived experience that no dataset can replicate. None of these is sufficient alone. Together, they begin to resemble something durable.

Whose Environment Is It?

The Lagos environmental legacy will therefore be strongest when ordinary Lagosians cease to see environmental management as something government occasionally comes into their neighbourhood to perform, like a travelling show that packs up and leaves.

A clean street should become a community asset, not a temporary condition maintained for an inspection. An open drainage channel should become infrastructure residents feel entitled to protect, the way they would protect a shared water source.

A wetland should not be regarded merely as undeveloped land awaiting somebody powerful enough to claim it -- it should be understood as a defence residents actively want kept intact.

And illegal dumping should offend the community before enforcement officers ever arrive on the scene. Government can create the framework, write the policy, build the drain. But the most durable legacy will be achieved when residents begin to say, without needing to be told: this is not merely government's environment. It is ours.

*Gboko wrote in from Lagos.