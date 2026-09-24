South Africa: Reimagining SA's True Heritage Somewhere Over the Rainbow Beyond Roots, Rituals, Myths, Fairy Tales

Today South Africans should acknowledge that all fairy tales come to an end and a more realistic and factual origin story has begun to write itself.

"Toto, I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore," Dorothy says when she arrives in the magical land in the 1939 Hollywood film The Wizard of Oz.

The scene applies to the term "rainbow nation" for South Africa, which may have served a vital existential purpose 30 years ago at the dawn of democracy, uniting a fiercely divided country, but in 2026 it seems quaint, a tad fairy tale and naive.

The term "rainbow nation" was dreamed up lovingly by Archbishop Desmond Tutu as warring parties held swords to each other's throats while tiptoeing towards a promised peaceful, democratic future in 1994.

In that future, as Steve Biko envisioned it before he was violently murdered in 1977, there shall be no majority and no minority. There shall just be people and they will all enjoy the same status before the law.

And here we are.

Behold the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which has suddenly caught up with crime and criminal syndicates in a startlingly deep cleansing of law enforcement agencies, the criminal justice system, taxi industry, political principals and businesses who tagged along for the ride.

If you want to witness a nation collectively united and of a mind, read...