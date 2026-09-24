South Africa: Economic Fir - Interest Rate Adjustment Makes for Interesting Braai Chat

24 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lindsey Schutters

The end of the age of austerity was always premised on global stability, so an interest rate hike the day before you light your braai for Heritage Day should come as no surprise.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu set us up for failure by handing grocery retailers the perfect commercial opportunity when he flipped Heritage Day into Braai Day.

Even Christmas has the decency to fall on payday, ditto for Reconciliation Day (the next public holiday to look forward to outside of the Local Government Elections).

Take a break Five ways with braai bread this Heritage Day September 23, 2026 And this year, to commemorate our annual gathering around the fire, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) decided in a unanimous vote to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points (0.25%), moving it from 7.00% to 7.25%.

This adjustment automatically elevated the commercial benchmark prime lending rate from 10.50% to 10.75% - making your bond and car payment more expensive - and marks the second such increase since Godongwana and Co said we were done with austerity.

The move, however, does not come as a surprise. While headline inflation rose modestly to 4.4% in August 2026, headline CPI is projected to peak at 5.7% in November 2026. Persistent services inflation (5.1% in August) threatens to bleed into broader wages and price-setting behaviour, keeping long-term inflation...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.