South Africa: R10bn Urgently Needed to Fix Joburg's Crumbling Roads

With a R10bn budget and ringfenced financing, the city could overhaul its decaying road network and avoid harming the country's economic heart, says Johannesburg Roads Agency CEO Zweli Nyathi.

Deteriorating roads and failing bridges across Johannesburg urgently require a R10-billion capital boost and ringfenced municipal budgeting for resurfacing and repairs. Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) CEO Zweli Nyathi warned that unchecked heavy freight and aging infrastructure threaten both public safety and the economic heart of the country.

With that budget, Nyathi said he would be able to resurface 100 roads, fix between 15 and 20 bridges, rehabilitate stormwater infrastructure on roads and resuscitate some of the city's 13,500km of roads.

The JRA's budget for this financial year is less than a quarter of the R10-billion that Nyathi needs, and the agency is battling a R144-billion infrastructure backlog. The agency's capital expenditure budget - used to build new infrastructure - is only R570-million.

Old roads infrastructure

"Johannesburg's infrastructure is old, between 25 and 50 years. Our engineers are doing their best to catch up, but the heavy congestion on our roads does not help," he said.

Nyathi was part of a pre-election dialogue organised by Our City News and Johannesburg Business School. Discovery Insure's Precious Nduli and University of Johannesburg's Transport Economics and Logistics lecturer Lunga Jacobs joined him in discussions aimed at finding solutions to the poor state of...