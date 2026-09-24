Ghana: GCB Bank Employees Equip Osei Tutu Shs Library

Employees of GCB Bank PLC have enhanced the library of Osei Tutu Senior High School in Akropong in the Ashanti Region by donating books and desktop computers to improve students' access to educational and digital learning resources.

The initiative forms part of 95 community projects being implemented nationwide under the Bank's 2026 Staff Community Impact Programme (SCIP), an employee-led initiative designed to positively impact one million Ghanaians.

The project was spearheaded by employees from the SME Accra East Hub, SME Ashanti-Bono Hub, CMB Ashanti-Bono Suite and other members of the Corporate and Commercial Banking Division (CBB).

The team selected Osei Tutu SHS after identifying a pressing need to improve access to quality learning materials and strengthen the library's role as a hub for reading, research and independent study.

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Although the library has a seating capacity of approximately 260 students and can accommodate up to 3,000 books, it contained only about 450 books, many of which were outdated, insufficient or no longer aligned with current academic requirements.

Recognising this gap, the team focused on enhancing both the library's physical collection and its digital learning capabilities.

To address these needs, employees supplied a range of books to expand and modernise the library's collection, alongside two desktop computers to support digital learning, online research and access to additional educational resources.

The intervention is expected to benefit approximately 4,000 students and members of the school community, while promoting independent learning and fostering a stronger reading culture.

Speaking on the broader significance of the Staff Community Impact Programme, the Chief Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience Officer of GCB Bank, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfwo, said the programme reflected the Bank's commitment to making social impact a shared responsibility among its employees.

"Our responsibility to the communities we serve goes beyond providing banking services. Through SCIP, employees are taking an active role in addressing issues that matter to people in their communities, from education and healthcare to sanitation and the environment. It is a practical expression of our commitment to creating shared value," she said.

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For the project team, education presented an opportunity to make a tangible difference in students' day-to-day learning experience.

The team indicated that the decision to support Osei Tutu SHS was driven by the need to strengthen access to relevant educational materials and digital resources.

Management of Osei Tutu Senior High School expressed appreciation to GCB Bank and the employee volunteers for the support, noting that the additional books and computers would significantly enhance the library's capacity to support teaching, learning and research.

Beyond expanding the school's learning resources, the intervention is expected to deliver long-term value by creating greater opportunities for students to read, study and access digital information.

It also highlights the employee-driven nature of SCIP, which empowers GCB staff to contribute directly to educational and community development across the country.

The Osei Tutu Senior High School Library Project is the 21st of 95 SCIP projects being implemented by GCB Bank employees nationwide.